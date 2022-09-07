Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.