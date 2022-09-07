AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 3%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.60 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.31). 460,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 756,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.40 ($3.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

AJ Bell Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,044.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.35.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

