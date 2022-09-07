Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
