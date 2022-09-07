AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,307,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 632,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Independence Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

