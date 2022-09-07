AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

