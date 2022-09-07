AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,408,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.