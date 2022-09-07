AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

