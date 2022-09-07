AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $345.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

