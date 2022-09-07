AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

