AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 1.5 %

BKI stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

