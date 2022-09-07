AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Trading Up 1.1 %

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

PCTY stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.98 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.