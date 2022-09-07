AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 0.79.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

