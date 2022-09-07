AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $297.94 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

