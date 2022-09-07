AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

SBUX stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

