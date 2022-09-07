AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.