AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $639,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

