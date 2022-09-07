AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alkermes by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.