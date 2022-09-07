AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

