AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

