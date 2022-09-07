AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $642,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,877,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 449,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 596,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

