AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

