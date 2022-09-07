AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,048 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -37.41%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

