AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,848 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 128,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

