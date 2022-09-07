AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

