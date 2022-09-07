AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTN opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

