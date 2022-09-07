AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,923 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

