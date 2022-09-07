AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,536 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1,640.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

