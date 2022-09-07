AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,682 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

