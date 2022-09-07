AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE BNL opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 147.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

