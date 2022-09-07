AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,241 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

