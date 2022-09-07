AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.79. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

