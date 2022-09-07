AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,923 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Welltower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 96,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 171,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.