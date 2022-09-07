AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

