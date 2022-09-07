AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens boosted their price target on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

