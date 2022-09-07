Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

