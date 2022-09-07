Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

