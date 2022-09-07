American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,107 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,014,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.