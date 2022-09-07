Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.6 %

AIV opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.