Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 2,584.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 230.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.41. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.