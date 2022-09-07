Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

