Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

