Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 399.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.