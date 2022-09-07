ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.