Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.
About Artemis Therapeutics
Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.
