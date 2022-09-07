Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

