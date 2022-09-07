Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $98.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

