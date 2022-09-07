ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.