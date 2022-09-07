ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

