Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Avnet Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

