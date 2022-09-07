Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 277.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Bandwidth stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $391.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 839 shares of company stock worth $16,479. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

