Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,209 shares of company stock worth $4,911,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

