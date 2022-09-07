Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoPro were worth $38,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in GoPro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 59,495 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $34,491.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Down 3.7 %

GPRO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $884.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

